Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

1204 SYRAH DRIVE

1204 Syrah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Syrah Dr, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
For Rent!!! This BEAUTIFUL 1,525 sq. ft. town home OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH and a 1 CAR GARAGE. Features include a generous Master Suite with walk-in closets and luxurious shower, Kitchen is spacious with Beautiful GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, overlooking a formal dining area and family room that leads onto a covered lanai. Foyer includes storage niche, powder room and entry to garage. Located in the GATED community of Tuscany Woods is in close proximity to TOP-RATED elementary, middle and high schools, local sports complex and one of the TOP BMX tracks in FL . Just across the street are the Oldsmar Trail and the Cypress Forest Recreation Center, which offers a multi-purpose gym, picnic area and spray park at no charge to city residents. Conveniently located to Tampa and MAJOR AIRPORTS, BEACHES , SHOPPING CENTER AND RESTAURANTS. Even with so many attractive amenities nearby, Tuscany Woods offers residents a small private park as an oasis from the city and a quiet place to socialize with neighbors. The property is bordered by a heavily wooded preserve area and well-landscaped to enhance the overall beauty and privacy of the community. Sewer, Trash, Water included. Call us today to set your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have any available units?
1204 SYRAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have?
Some of 1204 SYRAH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 SYRAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1204 SYRAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 SYRAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 SYRAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 SYRAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
