1204 SYRAH DRIVE

Amenities
For Rent!!! This BEAUTIFUL 1,525 sq. ft. town home OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH and a 1 CAR GARAGE. Features include a generous Master Suite with walk-in closets and luxurious shower, Kitchen is spacious with Beautiful GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, overlooking a formal dining area and family room that leads onto a covered lanai. Foyer includes storage niche, powder room and entry to garage. Located in the GATED community of Tuscany Woods is in close proximity to TOP-RATED elementary, middle and high schools, local sports complex and one of the TOP BMX tracks in FL . Just across the street are the Oldsmar Trail and the Cypress Forest Recreation Center, which offers a multi-purpose gym, picnic area and spray park at no charge to city residents. Conveniently located to Tampa and MAJOR AIRPORTS, BEACHES , SHOPPING CENTER AND RESTAURANTS. Even with so many attractive amenities nearby, Tuscany Woods offers residents a small private park as an oasis from the city and a quiet place to socialize with neighbors. The property is bordered by a heavily wooded preserve area and well-landscaped to enhance the overall beauty and privacy of the community. Sewer, Trash, Water included. Call us today to set your appointment.