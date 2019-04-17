1204 SYRAH DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

For Rent!!! This BEAUTIFUL 1,525 sq. ft. town home OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH and a 1 CAR GARAGE. Features include a generous Master Suite with walk-in closets and luxurious shower, Kitchen is spacious with Beautiful GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, overlooking a formal dining area and family room that leads onto a covered lanai. Foyer includes storage niche, powder room and entry to garage. Located in the GATED community of Tuscany Woods is in close proximity to TOP-RATED elementary, middle and high schools, local sports complex and one of the TOP BMX tracks in FL . Just across the street are the Oldsmar Trail and the Cypress Forest Recreation Center, which offers a multi-purpose gym, picnic area and spray park at no charge to city residents. Conveniently located to Tampa and MAJOR AIRPORTS, BEACHES , SHOPPING CENTER AND RESTAURANTS. Even with so many attractive amenities nearby, Tuscany Woods offers residents a small private park as an oasis from the city and a quiet place to socialize with neighbors. The property is bordered by a heavily wooded preserve area and well-landscaped to enhance the overall beauty and privacy of the community. Sewer, Trash, Water included. Call us today to set your appointment.