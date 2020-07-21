All apartments in Odessa
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

11899 Blamey Trail

11899 Blamey Trl · No Longer Available
Location

11899 Blamey Trl, Odessa, FL 33556
Parker Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2550 / 4br - 2100ft2 - Gorgeous 2 Story 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Starkey Ranch!! - Now is your perfect chance to live in the lovely Trinity/Odessa area! Starkey Ranch has so much to offer: community pool, parks (one right in front of the home!), shopping & restaurants.
Walk inside to the open floor plan with tile throughout the first floor. Cook and entertain guests in your dream kitchen! The beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops, dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island. One bedroom and a half bath is downstairs. 3 bedrooms and a Loft are upstairs. Each bedroom upstairs has carpet flooring and fan/light fixtures. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet & a private bathroom. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for tenants use is upstairs. 2 car garage. Trash is included in rent!

Don't use Google Maps! Turn onto Starkey Blvd from 54. Right onto Rangeland Blvd, Right onto Monroe Meadows, and a Left onto Blamey Trail.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour show contact info ***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

Pets are based on owners approval. Breed restrictions do apply.
Photo and approval will be required before processing applications. $200 nonrefundable pet fee

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5060555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

