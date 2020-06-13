Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:57 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL with balcony

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4800 sqft
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
31 Hersey Drive
31 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2272 sqft
Steps to the ocean - Renovations completed June 2020. All new bathrooms, kitchen, windows, roof, flooring, pool and pool deck, furniture, etc. Must see.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES. STORAGE CLOSET.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,775
3 sqft
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
417 SE 20th Court
417 Southeast 20th Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
Adorable Cottage in Historic area in East Boynton Beach. Large private fenced yard. Covered porch with mosaic tile. Cute little alcove may serve as guest sleeping quarters. Updated kitchen , tile, new AC, New windows, Tile floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3826 Old Dixie Hwy
3826 North Old Dixie Highway, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
EVERTHING INCLUDED, Electric, water, high speed internet, voice activated xfinty tv, lawn maintenance, trash. This 2/1 is located in east Delray just off Federal Hwy and is close to the beach, great shopping and easily access to the i95.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
811 sqft
Not just another rental, A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2202 NE 4th Street
2202 Northeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
757 sqft
Nice apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, corner unit, all tile living areas and waterproof laminate in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, bathroom cabinets and marble counter, washer and dryer inside, community pool, include water
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Ridge, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

