All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:52 AM

2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle

2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir · (352) 630-5270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL 34471

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
new construction
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard. Luxurious feel with hardwood floors, crown moldings, coffered ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen dressed with truffle cabinetry, a tiled wall backsplash, Kitchenaid appliances, microwave drawer, and pot filler. Master Suite features a walk through Shower with bench seating, dual shower heads, and rain head, and freestanding soaking tub. Beautifully designed closet system with on suite laundry. Guest bedroom could serve as an in law suite with a large vanity, dual sinks, and walk in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have any available units?
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have?
Some of 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle offer parking?
No, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle has a pool.
Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have accessible units?
No, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave
Ocala, FL 34470
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala Apartments with Balcony
Ocala Apartments with ParkingOcala Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity