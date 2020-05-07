2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction pool courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities courtyard pool new construction

Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard. Luxurious feel with hardwood floors, crown moldings, coffered ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen dressed with truffle cabinetry, a tiled wall backsplash, Kitchenaid appliances, microwave drawer, and pot filler. Master Suite features a walk through Shower with bench seating, dual shower heads, and rain head, and freestanding soaking tub. Beautifully designed closet system with on suite laundry. Guest bedroom could serve as an in law suite with a large vanity, dual sinks, and walk in shower.