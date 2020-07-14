Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area internet cafe dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage parking online portal

Deerwood Village Apartments in Ocala, FL offer stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent. With amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, and custom cabinetry with brush nickel finishes you'll find luxury everywhere you look. Step outside our pet-friendly apartments and enjoy private walking trails with waterfront views, a resort-style pool with complimentary WiFi, and a leash-free dog park. Plus, our apartments are near Ocala Medical Center, Monroe Regional Medical Center, Lockheed Martin, E-One, and a variety of entertainment, dining, and local attractions. We invite you to browse our photo gallery to explore our Ocala apartments. Contact us to schedule your visit, or drop by for a personal tour today! Why indulge in the best at Deerwood Village? Because you deserve it!