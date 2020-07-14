All apartments in Ocala
Deerwood Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Deerwood Village

1850 SE 18th Ave · (352) 204-0236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27-2706 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Unit 34-3406 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Unit 7-0706 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1408 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 39-3908 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 21-2109 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerwood Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
parking
online portal
Deerwood Village Apartments in Ocala, FL offer stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent. With amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, and custom cabinetry with brush nickel finishes you'll find luxury everywhere you look. Step outside our pet-friendly apartments and enjoy private walking trails with waterfront views, a resort-style pool with complimentary WiFi, and a leash-free dog park. Plus, our apartments are near Ocala Medical Center, Monroe Regional Medical Center, Lockheed Martin, E-One, and a variety of entertainment, dining, and local attractions. We invite you to browse our photo gallery to explore our Ocala apartments. Contact us to schedule your visit, or drop by for a personal tour today! Why indulge in the best at Deerwood Village? Because you deserve it!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: credit based
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerwood Village have any available units?
Deerwood Village has 20 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does Deerwood Village have?
Some of Deerwood Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Deerwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Deerwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Deerwood Village offers parking.
Does Deerwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerwood Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerwood Village have a pool?
Yes, Deerwood Village has a pool.
Does Deerwood Village have accessible units?
No, Deerwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Deerwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerwood Village has units with dishwashers.
