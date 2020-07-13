Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
51 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:54pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$906
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1822 Southwest 6th Street
1822 Southwest 6th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1232 sqft
All utilities included! This 3/2 duplex is conveniently located to schools and shopping in SW Ocala. Shared back yard is fenced. Unit is tiled throughout for easy maintenance! Currently advertising Unit A of a duplex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4642 NE 11 St
4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1968 NW 50th Ave
1968 Northwest 50th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
997 sqft
Great 2/2/2 home located in Ocala Palms an Active Adult Community - This is a great home located on the NorthWest side of ocala in Ocala Palms an Active Adult Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5861 NW 96th Lane
5861 Northwest 96th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2239 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN COMMUNITY! - Beautiful home on 5 acres, in the Equestrian Community of Oak Trail Estates. This pool home has many features such as an open floor plan, Living Room and Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and many more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
60 Bahia Pass
60 Bahia Pass, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ocala. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher,and yard. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 20th 2020. $1,075/month rent.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks
14274 Southwest 43rd Ct Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1812 sqft
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34473 (Marion Oaks) - 2B/2B Remodeled home with approx. 1812 sq ft. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13120 Sw 49th Ave
13120 SW 49th Ave, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1758 sqft
Nice Family home near Marion Oaks Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Liberty Middle School in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ocala rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Ocala rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $995 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $995 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

