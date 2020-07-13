Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with pool

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4824 SW 44 CIRCLE
4824 Southwest 44th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1161 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 half bath town home in Wynchase. Community amenities include a pool and recreation center. Close to SR 200 and multiple options for dining and shopping!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5734 SW 50 COURT
5734 Southwest 50th Court, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1853 sqft
3/2 home located in Heathbrook Meadows in SW Ocala. Community pool and control access to neighborhood. Close to shopping, hospitals and I-75. Lease for 1 year and HOA fees included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5633 NW 27TH PLACE
5633 Northwest 27th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7467 NW 45TH LANE
7467 Northwest 45th Lane, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1803 sqft
Looking for convenience, simplicity and a great home ? This Crownwood villa offers that plus a great private wooded setting . This 2 story home is bright and light with tile floors and freshly painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
495 MIDWAY DRIVE
495 Midway Drive, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1218 sqft
Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5861 NW 96th Lane
5861 Northwest 96th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2239 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN COMMUNITY! - Beautiful home on 5 acres, in the Equestrian Community of Oak Trail Estates. This pool home has many features such as an open floor plan, Living Room and Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and many more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE
9513 Southwest 53rd Circle, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
This quiet 55+ gated community could be your new home. The lovely 3/2/2 welcomes you into the living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Look out the french doors to the patio with pergola in the back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1719 Indian Wells Ave, #1257
1719 Indian Wells Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ocala rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Ocala rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $995 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $995 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

