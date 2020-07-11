Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM

68 Luxury Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
17 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
52 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
11 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1326 SE 34th Ter
1326 Southeast 34th Terrace, Ocala, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1830 sqft
Five bedroom home located in SE Ocala, 2 story, hardwood flooring and tile, carport, located on a cul-de-sac, close to shops, restaurants, banks, and more! Call or text for a showing 352-299-0204 First, last, and security required. No credit check

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN FORE RANCH.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1822 Southwest 6th Street
1822 Southwest 6th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1232 sqft
All utilities included! This 3/2 duplex is conveniently located to schools and shopping in SW Ocala. Shared back yard is fenced. Unit is tiled throughout for easy maintenance! Currently advertising Unit A of a duplex.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4500 SW 49th Ave
4500 Southwest 49th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Wynchase Townhouse FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 314962 2006 2/2.5 1134sf end unit townhouse in gated Wynchase of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room, screened lanai, and privacy fenced back porch. New luxury vinyl plank wood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
4235 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4235 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location...Location...One of the best....3/2.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4824 SW 44 CIRCLE
4824 Southwest 44th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1161 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 half bath town home in Wynchase. Community amenities include a pool and recreation center. Close to SR 200 and multiple options for dining and shopping!

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 17th ROAD - 101
1155 Northeast 17th Road, Ocala, FL
Studio
$1,100
2600 sqft
Almost new units!!! 2,600sf with double bay 16ft high doors. Unit is 52' wide. 2 truck doors warehouse. 2 pedestrian door enters 2 office which leads to warehouse. 2 Offices(ac) and 2 Bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5734 SW 50 COURT
5734 Southwest 50th Court, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1853 sqft
3/2 home located in Heathbrook Meadows in SW Ocala. Community pool and control access to neighborhood. Close to shopping, hospitals and I-75. Lease for 1 year and HOA fees included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4642 NE 11 St
4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
29 NE 1ST AVENUE
29 Northeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment located near Ocala's Downtown Square with dedicated parking. Spacious 1 BR 1 Bath apartment has been fully renovated. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard.

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ocala rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Ocala rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $995 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $995 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

