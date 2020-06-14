Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocala
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5139 NW 19th Place
5139 Northwest 19th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2122 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished Ocala Palms Home - This home has everything one needs to enjoy the laid back Ocala lifestyle with its spacious well lit living area, updated kitchen with island seating, formal dining, newly remodeled master bath which

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11122 SW 73RD COURT
11122 Southwest 73rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Absolutely PRISTINE FURNISHED RENTAL IN 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, BIG 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Big dining area in kitchen. AMAZING built in pantry plus standard pantry. Vaulted ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
13646 SW 115TH Available 06/15/20 Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103
7817 Midway Drive Terrace, Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
625 sqft
Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5065 NW 150th AVENUE
5065 Northwest 150th Avenue, Marion County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Stall barn and one bedroom furnished apt. Several Paddocks, covered round pen. Flat area to ride. Part of a larger farm. Private entrance is on Hwy. 464b.

June 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ocala rents increased over the past month

Ocala rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $994 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $994 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ocala.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcala 3 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with Garage
    Ocala Apartments with GymOcala Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Apartments with PoolOcala Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Ocala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Furnished ApartmentsOcala Luxury PlacesOcala Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
    DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
    North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
    University of Florida
    Santa Fe College