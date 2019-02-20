All apartments in Ocala
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:18 PM

1515 NE 47TH AVENUE

1515 Northeast 47th Avenue · (352) 624-0935
Location

1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area and breakfast nook. Large master suite with a tray ceiling and walk in closet with pocket doors. Master bath has a glass enclosed shower, garden soaking tub and large vanity. Nice sized guest bedrooms. Screen enclosed back porch has a ceiling fan and an open patio just outside of it. This is a must see! Very well kept and won't last long! Schedule a showing today. Sorry, no pets & no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have any available units?
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 NE 47TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
