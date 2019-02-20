1515 NE 47TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area and breakfast nook. Large master suite with a tray ceiling and walk in closet with pocket doors. Master bath has a glass enclosed shower, garden soaking tub and large vanity. Nice sized guest bedrooms. Screen enclosed back porch has a ceiling fan and an open patio just outside of it. This is a must see! Very well kept and won't last long! Schedule a showing today. Sorry, no pets & no exceptions.