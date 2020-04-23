888 GLENDALE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Home in Forest Hammock! Nice open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living areas. Kitchen offers upgraded 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Loft that can be used for an office or entertainment room. Nice fenced in back yard. Enjoy your free time at the amenities Forest Hammock offers! Amenities include a pool, pavilion, playground, volleyball and tennis courts and multi-purpose field. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town Center that offers great shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Short drive to St Vincents Hospital. Available March 1. Pets upon approval with $250 per pet non refundable fee.NON SMOKERS