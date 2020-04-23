All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
888 GLENDALE LN

Location

888 Glendale Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32222

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Home in Forest Hammock! Nice open floor plan. Ceramic tile in living areas. Kitchen offers upgraded 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Loft that can be used for an office or entertainment room. Nice fenced in back yard. Enjoy your free time at the amenities Forest Hammock offers! Amenities include a pool, pavilion, playground, volleyball and tennis courts and multi-purpose field. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town Center that offers great shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Short drive to St Vincents Hospital. Available March 1. Pets upon approval with $250 per pet non refundable fee.NON SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 GLENDALE LN have any available units?
888 GLENDALE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 888 GLENDALE LN have?
Some of 888 GLENDALE LN's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 GLENDALE LN currently offering any rent specials?
888 GLENDALE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 GLENDALE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 GLENDALE LN is pet friendly.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN offer parking?
No, 888 GLENDALE LN does not offer parking.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 GLENDALE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN have a pool?
Yes, 888 GLENDALE LN has a pool.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN have accessible units?
No, 888 GLENDALE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 GLENDALE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 GLENDALE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 GLENDALE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

