859 Timberjack Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:14 PM

859 Timberjack Court

859 Timberjack Court · No Longer Available
Location

859 Timberjack Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely home in Oakleaf Plantation's Timberfield. Travertine and wood laminate floors in living areas. Kitchen appliances are less than a year old.Great open floor plan with lots of space to entertain and relax. Spacious owners suite and bath with garden tub and separate vanities. Beautiful details. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Home is located in the much sought after Clay County School System! Oakleaf Plantation has resort like amenities, huge community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields. Live and play in the Plantation! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax and Coast Guard Station at Cecil Field.
Lovely home in Oakleaf Plantation's Timberfield. Travertine and wood laminate floors in living areas. Kitchen appliances are less than a year old.Great open floor plan with lots of space to entertain and relax. Spacious owners suite and bath with garden tub and separate vanities. Beautiful details. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Home is located in the much sought after Clay County School System! Oakleaf Plantation has resort like amenities, huge community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields. Live and play in the Plantation! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax and Coast Guard Station at Cecil Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 Timberjack Court have any available units?
859 Timberjack Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 859 Timberjack Court have?
Some of 859 Timberjack Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 Timberjack Court currently offering any rent specials?
859 Timberjack Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Timberjack Court pet-friendly?
No, 859 Timberjack Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 859 Timberjack Court offer parking?
Yes, 859 Timberjack Court offers parking.
Does 859 Timberjack Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Timberjack Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Timberjack Court have a pool?
Yes, 859 Timberjack Court has a pool.
Does 859 Timberjack Court have accessible units?
No, 859 Timberjack Court does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Timberjack Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Timberjack Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 859 Timberjack Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 859 Timberjack Court does not have units with air conditioning.
