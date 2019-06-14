859 Timberjack Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely home in Oakleaf Plantation's Timberfield. Travertine and wood laminate floors in living areas. Kitchen appliances are less than a year old.Great open floor plan with lots of space to entertain and relax. Spacious owners suite and bath with garden tub and separate vanities. Beautiful details. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Home is located in the much sought after Clay County School System! Oakleaf Plantation has resort like amenities, huge community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields. Live and play in the Plantation! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax and Coast Guard Station at Cecil Field.

Lovely home in Oakleaf Plantation's Timberfield. Travertine and wood laminate floors in living areas. Kitchen appliances are less than a year old.Great open floor plan with lots of space to entertain and relax. Spacious owners suite and bath with garden tub and separate vanities. Beautiful details. Fenced backyard. 2-car garage. Home is located in the much sought after Clay County School System! Oakleaf Plantation has resort like amenities, huge community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields. Live and play in the Plantation! Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax and Coast Guard Station at Cecil Field.