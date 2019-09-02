All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:42 PM

725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR

725 Chestwood Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

725 Chestwood Chase Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This wonderful all brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Creekview area of Oakleaf Plantation offers, a stone summer kitchen by the side of the pool with stainless steel grill and refrigerator a great way to relax at the end of your work day! Use the remote control to turn on the underwater lighting and fountain and watch the outside TV! (Pool vacuum & TV being left as a courtesy by the owners.)Original hardwood floors throughout living area with ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms.Gas fireplace in living room (propane), large eat in kitchen area with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including double oven, breakfast bar and large pantry. Under cabinet wine or stemmed glass storage, recessed lighting and USB charging ports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have any available units?
725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have?
Some of 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR pet-friendly?
No, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR offer parking?
Yes, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR offers parking.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have a pool?
Yes, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR has a pool.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida