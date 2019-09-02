725 CHESTWOOD CHASE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This wonderful all brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Creekview area of Oakleaf Plantation offers, a stone summer kitchen by the side of the pool with stainless steel grill and refrigerator a great way to relax at the end of your work day! Use the remote control to turn on the underwater lighting and fountain and watch the outside TV! (Pool vacuum & TV being left as a courtesy by the owners.)Original hardwood floors throughout living area with ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms.Gas fireplace in living room (propane), large eat in kitchen area with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including double oven, breakfast bar and large pantry. Under cabinet wine or stemmed glass storage, recessed lighting and USB charging ports.