694 CRYSTAL WAY

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome home to Oakleaf Plantation! This beautiful freshly painted & move-in ready townhome is located in heart of Oakleaf Plantation. Has bonus room that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Within walking distance, is the Grand Clubhouse, Exercise & Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer fields, Playgrounds, and Water Park (Adult and Kids). Conveniently located within minutes of the Oakleaf Town Center, dining, shopping, banking, medical care, and access to Clay County's finest schools! This townhome has been meticulously taken care of, kitchen includes all appliances, has surround sound, 1 car garage & additional space in driveway. Sip your morning coffee & enjoy the outdoors on your private, oversized screened in lanai. Best of all, no lawn care here for you to worry about!