694 CRYSTAL WAY
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

694 CRYSTAL WAY

694 Crystal Way · No Longer Available
Location

694 Crystal Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to Oakleaf Plantation! This beautiful freshly painted & move-in ready townhome is located in heart of Oakleaf Plantation. Has bonus room that can be used as 3rd bedroom. Within walking distance, is the Grand Clubhouse, Exercise & Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Soccer fields, Playgrounds, and Water Park (Adult and Kids). Conveniently located within minutes of the Oakleaf Town Center, dining, shopping, banking, medical care, and access to Clay County's finest schools! This townhome has been meticulously taken care of, kitchen includes all appliances, has surround sound, 1 car garage & additional space in driveway. Sip your morning coffee & enjoy the outdoors on your private, oversized screened in lanai. Best of all, no lawn care here for you to worry about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have any available units?
694 CRYSTAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have?
Some of 694 CRYSTAL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 CRYSTAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
694 CRYSTAL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 CRYSTAL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 694 CRYSTAL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 694 CRYSTAL WAY offers parking.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 CRYSTAL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 694 CRYSTAL WAY has a pool.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have accessible units?
No, 694 CRYSTAL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 694 CRYSTAL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 694 CRYSTAL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 CRYSTAL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

