Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

611 WAKEVIEW DR

611 Wakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Wakeview Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home with TONS of living space. This 3,827 sq ft home has all the space your family needs with a formal living and dining area, breakfast nook and loft with a built in desk upstairs. Neutral paint schemes downstairs and updated flooring throughout. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms (including master) and two bathrooms downstairs has additional bedroom, bath and laundry room. Fenced backyard has a custom grill area, covered patio and screened balcony upstairs backs up to a nature preserve for added privacy. Central VAC, crown-molding and more! Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Oakleaf Plantation. Enjoy the community amenities including the large pool, fitness center and more! No pets. Renter's Insurance required. Resident benefit package: $20/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have any available units?
611 WAKEVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have?
Some of 611 WAKEVIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 WAKEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
611 WAKEVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 WAKEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 611 WAKEVIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 611 WAKEVIEW DR offers parking.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 WAKEVIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have a pool?
Yes, 611 WAKEVIEW DR has a pool.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 611 WAKEVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 WAKEVIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 WAKEVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 WAKEVIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.

