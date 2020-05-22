611 WAKEVIEW DR

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath two story home with TONS of living space. This 3,827 sq ft home has all the space your family needs with a formal living and dining area, breakfast nook and loft with a built in desk upstairs. Neutral paint schemes downstairs and updated flooring throughout. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms (including master) and two bathrooms downstairs has additional bedroom, bath and laundry room. Fenced backyard has a custom grill area, covered patio and screened balcony upstairs backs up to a nature preserve for added privacy. Central VAC, crown-molding and more! Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Oakleaf Plantation. Enjoy the community amenities including the large pool, fitness center and more! No pets. Renter's Insurance required. Resident benefit package: $20/mo