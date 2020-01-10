602 DRYSDALE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Welcome Home! Lovely entry way leads into this incredible open concept layout. Downstairs you will find a flex space- perfect for a home office or kids play area. Half Bathroom in front of home. Kitchen offers huge island open to family room and open dining space off of kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room. Master is huge with large en suite, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet, and large walk in closet. Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Amenity center in neighborhood offers pool, playground, tennis court, and a pavilion. Close to all the Oakleaf Shopping, Major Highways, and NAS JAX!