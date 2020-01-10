All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 602 DRYSDALE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
602 DRYSDALE DR
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

602 DRYSDALE DR

602 Drysdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

602 Drysdale Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home! Lovely entry way leads into this incredible open concept layout. Downstairs you will find a flex space- perfect for a home office or kids play area. Half Bathroom in front of home. Kitchen offers huge island open to family room and open dining space off of kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room. Master is huge with large en suite, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet, and large walk in closet. Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Amenity center in neighborhood offers pool, playground, tennis court, and a pavilion. Close to all the Oakleaf Shopping, Major Highways, and NAS JAX!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have any available units?
602 DRYSDALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 602 DRYSDALE DR have?
Some of 602 DRYSDALE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 DRYSDALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
602 DRYSDALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 DRYSDALE DR pet-friendly?
No, 602 DRYSDALE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR offer parking?
No, 602 DRYSDALE DR does not offer parking.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 DRYSDALE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have a pool?
Yes, 602 DRYSDALE DR has a pool.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have accessible units?
No, 602 DRYSDALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 DRYSDALE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 DRYSDALE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 DRYSDALE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida