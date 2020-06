Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

THIS ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE, ENTRY AT REAR OR FRONT, SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LIVING ROOM / FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. ALL NEW CARPET. CLOSE TO MAJOR MALL AND OTHER SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS AND DOWN THE STREET FROM NEW ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. NO PET, PLEASE.