4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Entertain in the formal living and dining rooms off the entry, or retreat to the spacious open great room, gourmet kitchen and butler's pantry at the back of the Talbot floor plan. Upstairs, you'll find inviting bedrooms and a loft. Options include an extended great room and master bedroom suite, deluxe master bath and a huge walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer Included.....Forest Hammock boasts a beautiful retreat with excellent schools and other planned amenities, including two Village Centers and a public library. Convenient to major shopping, town-centers, restaurants and interstates. A+ schools. This property is not allowing pets!