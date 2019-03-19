All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD

4504 Plantation Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Plantation Oaks Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Entertain in the formal living and dining rooms off the entry, or retreat to the spacious open great room, gourmet kitchen and butler's pantry at the back of the Talbot floor plan. Upstairs, you'll find inviting bedrooms and a loft. Options include an extended great room and master bedroom suite, deluxe master bath and a huge walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer Included.....Forest Hammock boasts a beautiful retreat with excellent schools and other planned amenities, including two Village Centers and a public library. Convenient to major shopping, town-centers, restaurants and interstates. A+ schools. This property is not allowing pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have any available units?
4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have?
Some of 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offers parking.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD has a pool.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 PLANTATION OAKS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
