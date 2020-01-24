444 Forest Meadow Lane

Amenities

This 5-bedroom home is close to desirable schools, parks, and shopping and dining at Oakleaf Town Center. Features include tile floors, archway details, a laundry room with cabinetry, and a spacious living room-dining room with lots of natural light. The kitchen features a pantry, a fabulous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a sink and a breakfast bar. Sliding doors access the covered lanai with views of a wooded buffer for added privacy. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a tiled shower. Easy access to I-295! Pets conditional. Call today to schedule a showing. Home is occupied must call or email first.