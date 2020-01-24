All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
444 Forest Meadow Lane

444 Forest Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

444 Forest Meadow Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 5-bedroom home is close to desirable schools, parks, and shopping and dining at Oakleaf Town Center. Features include tile floors, archway details, a laundry room with cabinetry, and a spacious living room-dining room with lots of natural light. The kitchen features a pantry, a fabulous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a sink and a breakfast bar. Sliding doors access the covered lanai with views of a wooded buffer for added privacy. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a tiled shower. Easy access to I-295! Pets conditional. Call today to schedule a showing. Home is occupied must call or email first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have any available units?
444 Forest Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have?
Some of 444 Forest Meadow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Forest Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
444 Forest Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Forest Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Forest Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Forest Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Forest Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
