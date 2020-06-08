440 Vineyard Lane

Amenities
Available Now! This wonderful home is close everything from schools, golf courses, shopping and dining places. Easy access to I-295. Open great room and dining area are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island with pendant lighting. The first-floor office/bedroom is ideal for use as a guest room. Master suite features spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with a tiled shower and his & her vanity. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550