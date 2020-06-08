440 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Available Now! This wonderful home is close everything from schools, golf courses, shopping and dining places. Easy access to I-295. Open great room and dining area are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island with pendant lighting. The first-floor office/bedroom is ideal for use as a guest room. Master suite features spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with a tiled shower and his & her vanity. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550