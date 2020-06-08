All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Location

440 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available Now! This wonderful home is close everything from schools, golf courses, shopping and dining places. Easy access to I-295. Open great room and dining area are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island with pendant lighting. The first-floor office/bedroom is ideal for use as a guest room. Master suite features spacious walk-in closet and a private bath with a tiled shower and his & her vanity. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
440 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 440 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 440 Vineyard Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
440 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 440 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Vineyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

