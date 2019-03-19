All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4115 Grayfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4115 Grayfield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4115 Grayfield Lane

4115 Grayfield Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4115 Grayfield Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pet friendly
Come see this lovely 5-bedroom 2.5-bath home with a master suite on the main! The floor plan is ideal for entertaining, featuring a great room open to the kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tile back splash, an island/breakfast bar, and a roomy breakfast area. Ceramic tile flooring accents the living areas. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a private bath with a dual-sink vanity and a large tiled shower. Four spacious bedrooms share a full bath upstairs. Other features include a laundry room, a powder room on the main, and a rear covered lanai. Enjoy the community pool, playground, and more! Pets Conditional. Home will be ready for move in on 11/10/18. Please give 24 hour notice before scheduling a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have any available units?
4115 Grayfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4115 Grayfield Lane have?
Some of 4115 Grayfield Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Grayfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Grayfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Grayfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Grayfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane offer parking?
No, 4115 Grayfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Grayfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4115 Grayfield Lane has a pool.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 4115 Grayfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Grayfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 Grayfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 Grayfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida