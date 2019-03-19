4115 Grayfield Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool pet friendly

Come see this lovely 5-bedroom 2.5-bath home with a master suite on the main! The floor plan is ideal for entertaining, featuring a great room open to the kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tile back splash, an island/breakfast bar, and a roomy breakfast area. Ceramic tile flooring accents the living areas. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a private bath with a dual-sink vanity and a large tiled shower. Four spacious bedrooms share a full bath upstairs. Other features include a laundry room, a powder room on the main, and a rear covered lanai. Enjoy the community pool, playground, and more! Pets Conditional. Home will be ready for move in on 11/10/18. Please give 24 hour notice before scheduling a showing.