Oakleaf Plantation, FL
411 RONDEL COVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

411 RONDEL COVE

411 Rondel Cv · No Longer Available
Location

411 Rondel Cv, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Rare 5 bedroom, 4 bath rental opportunity in the highly sought after Forest Hammock neighborhood! Perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, this two-story home has everything you've been looking for. From the massive fenced-in backyard with a fire-pit that backs to a preserve, chef's kitchen, upstairs loft and oversized 3 car garage...this home has it all (plus new carpet being installed week of Oct 1!). Forest Hammock amenities are available to use, as well! This includes pool, tennis courts, soccer field, volleyball court, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 RONDEL COVE have any available units?
411 RONDEL COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 411 RONDEL COVE have?
Some of 411 RONDEL COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 RONDEL COVE currently offering any rent specials?
411 RONDEL COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 RONDEL COVE pet-friendly?
No, 411 RONDEL COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE offer parking?
Yes, 411 RONDEL COVE offers parking.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 RONDEL COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE have a pool?
Yes, 411 RONDEL COVE has a pool.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE have accessible units?
No, 411 RONDEL COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 RONDEL COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 RONDEL COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 RONDEL COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
