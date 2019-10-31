411 RONDEL COVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Rare 5 bedroom, 4 bath rental opportunity in the highly sought after Forest Hammock neighborhood! Perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, this two-story home has everything you've been looking for. From the massive fenced-in backyard with a fire-pit that backs to a preserve, chef's kitchen, upstairs loft and oversized 3 car garage...this home has it all (plus new carpet being installed week of Oct 1!). Forest Hammock amenities are available to use, as well! This includes pool, tennis courts, soccer field, volleyball court, and playgrounds.