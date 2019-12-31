4045 Arbor Mill Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub oven patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Practically New Home in Oakleaf -Arbor Mill - WOW! EXECUTIVE Oakleaf Home in NEW Subdivision of Arbor Mill. Grand entrance opens to HUGE open Concept Floor plan with a Chef's Dream Kitchen. Large food prep island with plenty of space for bar stools. Elongated back counter space + counter tops with double oven and additional space to the left- perfect for a coffee bar! Large pantry and Laundry Room are off of kitchen. Separate formal dining room. Master is in rear of home with separate vanity sinks, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Three other great size bedrooms. Fenced in yard with covered patio. Home is a quick walk to the amenity center.



