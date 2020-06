Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

3927-C Buckthorne Dr Available 10/07/19 Townhome in Oakleaf Plantation - This 3/2.5 with 1 car garage awaits to pamper a new occupant. Boasting ceramic tile, a garden tub in the Master and many other upgrades. Enjoy your gated neighborhood with full access to all Oakleaf Amenities. Pets negotiable.



No Pets Allowed



