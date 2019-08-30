All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
392 FOREST MEADOW LN
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

392 FOREST MEADOW LN

392 Forest Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

392 Forest Meadow Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Well maintained by original owners and only 4 years young. Tile floors throughout downstairs. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry and nice breakfast counter. Enjoy quiet evenings on your screened enclosed patio with private natured backyard. One bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs include 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious loft/family room and laundry room. Two car garage. Enjoy the beautiful amenity center including pool, playground, tennis court, volley ball court and soccer field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have any available units?
392 FOREST MEADOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have?
Some of 392 FOREST MEADOW LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 FOREST MEADOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
392 FOREST MEADOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 FOREST MEADOW LN pet-friendly?
No, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN offer parking?
Yes, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN offers parking.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN has a pool.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have accessible units?
No, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 392 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 FOREST MEADOW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
