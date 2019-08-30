392 FOREST MEADOW LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Well maintained by original owners and only 4 years young. Tile floors throughout downstairs. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry and nice breakfast counter. Enjoy quiet evenings on your screened enclosed patio with private natured backyard. One bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs include 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious loft/family room and laundry room. Two car garage. Enjoy the beautiful amenity center including pool, playground, tennis court, volley ball court and soccer field.