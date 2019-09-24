3865-B Buckthorne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Wonderful 3 bedroom town home in gated neighborhood in Oakleaf Plantation! New carpet! - Come check out this fantastic town home in gated Briar Oaks community in Oakleaf! Tile, wood floor, and vibrant paint colors greet you in this amazing town home! The kitchen features white cabinets and looks out into the nice sized living and dining areas, perfect for entertaining guests! Master bedroom feature trey ceilings and large windows for lots of natural light. The outdoor patio area loos out onto the pond! Washer and dryer included. New carpet! No pets. Schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4960237)