Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

3798 Pondview St

3798 Pondview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3798 Pondview Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous modern and open concept house ready for you to make it your new home sweet home! The entryway connects beautifully with a living area using shallow arches that add to the friendly feel with high ceilings and an alluring brick fireplace creating a cozy family room that everyone can enjoy. Take advantage of the open dining room and spacious kitchen boasting an abundance of counter space and a double doorway to the back patio for effortless meals with friends and family both indoors or outdoors. The master bedroom is majestic with a tray ceiling and wide windows providing wonderful views to start each day along with a full bathroom and spacious walk in closet providing comfort and convenience. Three additional bedrooms and a loft space give your entire household space to spread out with bright windows filling each room with sunshine. Perfectly placed with access to nearby schools, parks and highways this is the space you have been searching for in a premier location! Schedule your private tour today and book the moving truck tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3798 Pondview St have any available units?
3798 Pondview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3798 Pondview St have?
Some of 3798 Pondview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3798 Pondview St currently offering any rent specials?
3798 Pondview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 Pondview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3798 Pondview St is pet friendly.
Does 3798 Pondview St offer parking?
No, 3798 Pondview St does not offer parking.
Does 3798 Pondview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3798 Pondview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 Pondview St have a pool?
No, 3798 Pondview St does not have a pool.
Does 3798 Pondview St have accessible units?
No, 3798 Pondview St does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 Pondview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3798 Pondview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3798 Pondview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3798 Pondview St does not have units with air conditioning.

