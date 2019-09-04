3798 Pondview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous modern and open concept house ready for you to make it your new home sweet home! The entryway connects beautifully with a living area using shallow arches that add to the friendly feel with high ceilings and an alluring brick fireplace creating a cozy family room that everyone can enjoy. Take advantage of the open dining room and spacious kitchen boasting an abundance of counter space and a double doorway to the back patio for effortless meals with friends and family both indoors or outdoors. The master bedroom is majestic with a tray ceiling and wide windows providing wonderful views to start each day along with a full bathroom and spacious walk in closet providing comfort and convenience. Three additional bedrooms and a loft space give your entire household space to spread out with bright windows filling each room with sunshine. Perfectly placed with access to nearby schools, parks and highways this is the space you have been searching for in a premier location! Schedule your private tour today and book the moving truck tomorrow!