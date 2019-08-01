378 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Features such as ceramic tile flooring, a built-in drop zone, and a master suite with a private bath on the main level make this like-new home a must-see! The floor plan includes a family room open to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area offers sliding door access to the backyard. An office/study with double doors and a spacious laundry room round out the first floor. Both guest bedrooms are located upstairs and include walk-in closets. The landscaped lot adds great curb appeal. Less than 10 minutes from I-295 access, desirable schools, and lots of shopping and dining, including Oakleaf Town Center and Argyle Village Shopping Center!