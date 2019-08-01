All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:50 PM

378 Vineyard Lane

378 Vineyard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

378 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Features such as ceramic tile flooring, a built-in drop zone, and a master suite with a private bath on the main level make this like-new home a must-see! The floor plan includes a family room open to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area offers sliding door access to the backyard. An office/study with double doors and a spacious laundry room round out the first floor. Both guest bedrooms are located upstairs and include walk-in closets. The landscaped lot adds great curb appeal. Less than 10 minutes from I-295 access, desirable schools, and lots of shopping and dining, including Oakleaf Town Center and Argyle Village Shopping Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
378 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 378 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 378 Vineyard Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
378 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 378 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 Vineyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
