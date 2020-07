Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Welcome Home! Your chance to live in the established community of, The Oaks inside of Oakleaf Plantation. This home sits on a large lot with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a formal living, dining space and a cozy family room off of the kitchen. Split floor plan. Large Master Suite with Separate Sink Vanities and a HUGE walk in closet. Beautiful Bay windows in the Master. Covered Patio out back. Schedule your showing today for this home! Not far from the amenity center either.