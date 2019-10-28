3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean Style Home on Preserve! This 4 bed/3 bath home has a large living area with formal dining room that has French doors that lead to the open patio. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, 42'' cherry cabinets,food prep island,detailed back splash and stainless appliances. Family room features laminate wood flooring,built in shelving, and a sliding glass door to the screened lanai.Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and spacious master bathroom with pass thru to the office. Upstairs bonus room has bedroom with private bath. 3 Car Garage(w/additional 5' added to garage length), Crown Moulding throughout, 18''tiles in formal areas and kitchen,architectural niches,and decorative columns are just some of the details that make this home a must see! Make your appointment today