Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR

3675 Thousand Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3675 Thousand Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean Style Home on Preserve! This 4 bed/3 bath home has a large living area with formal dining room that has French doors that lead to the open patio. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, 42'' cherry cabinets,food prep island,detailed back splash and stainless appliances. Family room features laminate wood flooring,built in shelving, and a sliding glass door to the screened lanai.Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and spacious master bathroom with pass thru to the office. Upstairs bonus room has bedroom with private bath. 3 Car Garage(w/additional 5' added to garage length), Crown Moulding throughout, 18''tiles in formal areas and kitchen,architectural niches,and decorative columns are just some of the details that make this home a must see! Make your appointment today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have any available units?
3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have?
Some of 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3675 THOUSAND OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

