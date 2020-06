Amenities

Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant. (opt) Washer & Dryer in Upstairs Laundry for Tenant's Use, but will Not be Repaired or Replaced, if it Breaks Down. Enjoy All the Wonderful Amenities Oakleaf has to Offer; Club Facilities, with Pools, Exercise Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts.