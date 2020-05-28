355 Saint James Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community. This home Includes a main-level office and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area offering access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with gorgeous white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall convection ovens and a center prep island with great lighting and room for dining. All bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a laundry room and a loft suitable for a den or play area. The master suite includes a deluxe bath complete with dual sinks, a deep garden tub with a picture window and an enclosed shower. The paved driveway adds nice curb appeal to this home! This home is occupied! must call for an appointment. Call today 904.575.0550