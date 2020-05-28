All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
355 Saint James Way

355 Saint James Way · (904) 575-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2402 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
gym
pool
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community. This home Includes a main-level office and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area offering access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with gorgeous white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall convection ovens and a center prep island with great lighting and room for dining. All bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a laundry room and a loft suitable for a den or play area. The master suite includes a deluxe bath complete with dual sinks, a deep garden tub with a picture window and an enclosed shower. The paved driveway adds nice curb appeal to this home! This home is occupied! must call for an appointment. Call today 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Saint James Way have any available units?
355 Saint James Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Saint James Way have?
Some of 355 Saint James Way's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Saint James Way currently offering any rent specials?
355 Saint James Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Saint James Way pet-friendly?
No, 355 Saint James Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 355 Saint James Way offer parking?
No, 355 Saint James Way does not offer parking.
Does 355 Saint James Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Saint James Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Saint James Way have a pool?
Yes, 355 Saint James Way has a pool.
Does 355 Saint James Way have accessible units?
No, 355 Saint James Way does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Saint James Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Saint James Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Saint James Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Saint James Way does not have units with air conditioning.
