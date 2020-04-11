3515 LAUREL LEAF DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wonderful 4 bed 3 bath home located in the Silver Leaf section of Oakleaf Plantation. This home is just a short walk from Oakleaf schools, swimming pools, parks and soccer fields, not to mention a 15 minute drive to Naval Station Jacksonville. New flooring, granite counters, appliances, fresh interior and exterior paint, crown molding, built in office suite, new fixtures, sinks and counters in master bathroom, new lighting, extended lanai, water softener, custom storage cedar shed, tinted windows, and hot tub on lanai, Come see this home today and see why Oakleaf Plantation offers you resort style living at an affordable price.