Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3515 LAUREL LEAF DR
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

3515 LAUREL LEAF DR

3515 Laurel Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Oakleaf Plantation
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3515 Laurel Leaf Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful 4 bed 3 bath home located in the Silver Leaf section of Oakleaf Plantation. This home is just a short walk from Oakleaf schools, swimming pools, parks and soccer fields, not to mention a 15 minute drive to Naval Station Jacksonville. New flooring, granite counters, appliances, fresh interior and exterior paint, crown molding, built in office suite, new fixtures, sinks and counters in master bathroom, new lighting, extended lanai, water softener, custom storage cedar shed, tinted windows, and hot tub on lanai, Come see this home today and see why Oakleaf Plantation offers you resort style living at an affordable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have any available units?
3515 LAUREL LEAF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have?
Some of 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR currently offering any rent specials?
3515 LAUREL LEAF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR pet-friendly?
No, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR offer parking?
No, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR does not offer parking.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have a pool?
Yes, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR has a pool.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have accessible units?
No, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 LAUREL LEAF DR does not have units with air conditioning.

