Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

350 Vineyard Lane

350 Vineyard Ln · (904) 575-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.5 bath 2-story home is equipped with a master suite and private bath on the main! The functional layout includes an entry with a built-in drop zone, a family room, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors in the breakfast area access the backyard. The living areas are accented with ceramic tile flooring. An office/study and laundry room round out the floor. Both secondary bedrooms are located upstairs and include walk-in closets. Other features include landscaping and a back-load 2-car attached garage. Close to schools, shopping, dining, and I-295! Call today 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 350 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
350 Vineyard Lane has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 350 Vineyard Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
350 Vineyard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 350 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 350 Vineyard Lane does offer parking.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 350 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 350 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Vineyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

