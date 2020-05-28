350 Vineyard Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.5 bath 2-story home is equipped with a master suite and private bath on the main! The functional layout includes an entry with a built-in drop zone, a family room, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors in the breakfast area access the backyard. The living areas are accented with ceramic tile flooring. An office/study and laundry room round out the floor. Both secondary bedrooms are located upstairs and include walk-in closets. Other features include landscaping and a back-load 2-car attached garage. Close to schools, shopping, dining, and I-295! Call today 904.575.0550