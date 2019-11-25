All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated November 25 2019

333 Saint James Way

333 Saint James Way · No Longer Available
Location

333 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
That's right, Free Money for the Holidays, Move in by December 15th and receive one full month of free rent! This 4/2 home is located in the highly desirable Oak Leaf area and features tile flooring throughout the living and dining room. The Kitchen is just simply gorgeous - featuring stainless steel appliances and an island all ready for your bar stools! The home also has a very nice screen in porch for enjoying these cooler days ahead. Please call or email to set up a time to see this home and learn about the move in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Saint James Way have any available units?
333 Saint James Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 333 Saint James Way currently offering any rent specials?
333 Saint James Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Saint James Way pet-friendly?
No, 333 Saint James Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 333 Saint James Way offer parking?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not offer parking.
Does 333 Saint James Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Saint James Way have a pool?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not have a pool.
Does 333 Saint James Way have accessible units?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Saint James Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Saint James Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Saint James Way does not have units with air conditioning.

