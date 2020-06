Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool tennis court

FOR RENT: 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN CAMBRIDGE @ OAKLEAF PLANTATION - Great end unit with an extended drive, with extra parking nearby, which overlooks a lake and is near a beautiful walking path that leads to a complete amenities center with pool, water slide, tennis courts and more. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Freshly painted interior, new flooring, and all new appliances including washer and dryer.



(RLNE5124697)