All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like
3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

3115 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3115 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & well maintained! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home (with extra garage storage added) is located in a gated community with access to all of Oakleaf's amenities! Pools, tennis courts, baseball fields, gym plus more! 9' ceilings and open kitchen overlooking the family and dining room. Screened in lanai, paver patio extends your outdoor entertaining space, small privacy fence separates you and your neighbors. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded SS Kenmore appliances, back splash, island, 42' cabinets w/ crown moulding, and a large pantry. Upstairs you will find a cozy loft separating the master from the other bedrooms and an over-sized laundry room with shelving. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet, separate garden tub, and walk in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have any available units?
3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with PoolOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleUniversity of Florida