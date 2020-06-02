3115 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful & well maintained! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home (with extra garage storage added) is located in a gated community with access to all of Oakleaf's amenities! Pools, tennis courts, baseball fields, gym plus more! 9' ceilings and open kitchen overlooking the family and dining room. Screened in lanai, paver patio extends your outdoor entertaining space, small privacy fence separates you and your neighbors. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded SS Kenmore appliances, back splash, island, 42' cabinets w/ crown moulding, and a large pantry. Upstairs you will find a cozy loft separating the master from the other bedrooms and an over-sized laundry room with shelving. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet, separate garden tub, and walk in shower.