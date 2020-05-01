All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD

3016 Golden Pond Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Golden Pond Blvd, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Check this out! Welcome home! 4 bed/ 2 bath home with bamboo wood flooring and tile floors throughout! No carpet! Washer and Dryer included. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator. Brand new, cold AC! Excellent schools! A+ rated Clay County School zone! Extremely close to Oakleaf Plantation, NAS Jax, the interstate, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, and much much more! Peaceful neighborhood lined with sidewalks great for walking or jogging. New sod has been laid in the front yard for great curb appeal. New pavers laid on the back patio, perfect for entertaining friends and family. This house is in excellent condition and will be cleaned and sanitized prior to move-in. Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have any available units?
3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have?
Some of 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD offer parking?
No, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have a pool?
No, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD has units with air conditioning.

