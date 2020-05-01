3016 GOLDEN POND BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Check this out! Welcome home! 4 bed/ 2 bath home with bamboo wood flooring and tile floors throughout! No carpet! Washer and Dryer included. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator. Brand new, cold AC! Excellent schools! A+ rated Clay County School zone! Extremely close to Oakleaf Plantation, NAS Jax, the interstate, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, and much much more! Peaceful neighborhood lined with sidewalks great for walking or jogging. New sod has been laid in the front yard for great curb appeal. New pavers laid on the back patio, perfect for entertaining friends and family. This house is in excellent condition and will be cleaned and sanitized prior to move-in. Pets allowed upon approval.