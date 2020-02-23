2755 HOLLYBROOK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

OAKLEAF TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: I-10 w, exit to I-295 s, exit 12 on Collins Rd, merge right, left on Rampart, right on Argyle Forest, left on Cheswick Oak, left on Spencer Plantation, right on Sherwood Oaks, left on Hollybrook Lane to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW/GD), w/d hookups, walk in closets, 2 car garage, unit is being freshly painted a light grey color, hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, CHA, community playground and fishing gazebo, lawn service included in rent, approx 1450 sf, $1325 sec dep, 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking [AVLB lr] available now.