Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

2755 HOLLYBROOK LN

2755 Hollybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Hollybrook Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
OAKLEAF TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: I-10 w, exit to I-295 s, exit 12 on Collins Rd, merge right, left on Rampart, right on Argyle Forest, left on Cheswick Oak, left on Spencer Plantation, right on Sherwood Oaks, left on Hollybrook Lane to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW/GD), w/d hookups, walk in closets, 2 car garage, unit is being freshly painted a light grey color, hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, CHA, community playground and fishing gazebo, lawn service included in rent, approx 1450 sf, $1325 sec dep, 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking [AVLB lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

