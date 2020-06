Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning playground basketball court

Very Spacious Home in Oakleaf - 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH RYLANDS GENEVA MODEL!! IT IS GORGEOUS. ALL APPLIANCES STAY.THIS HOME SITS IN A CUL DE SAC, NEAR THE AMENITIES CENTER AND A TOT LOT! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH FOOD PREP ISLAND AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ZONED A/C UNITS. LARGE PARTIALLY FENCED YARD. ONE OF THE LARGER HOMES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!



(RLNE3754063)