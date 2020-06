Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 5/3 Home in the desirable Oakleaf community. Includes all amenities. Large family room, separate living and dining area. Kitchen overlooks the family room. 50'' TV and sound bar remain with house. Split bedrooms and 5th bedroom upstairs with a full bath and closet. Bamboo floors in family and dining room, porcelain floors in hall bath, kitchen and foyer area. Carpet in all rooms and formal living area. Covered back patio and 2 car garage and laundry inside.