1345 WOODLAWN DRIVE

Fabulous Oakleaf home on corner lot - Spacious home in The phase 1 section of Oakleaf Plantation. Large trees and a large lot are features of this terrific home in the heart of Oakleaf. The entry opens to a formal living and dining room combo, which leads through to an open kitchen and spacious family room. Large rooms, plant ledges, offset halls, this home has room to grow, and on a beautifully landscaped corner lot. The master suite has a large bath, with walk-in shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Recessed ceilings, custom cabinets, huge pantry, are just some of the many features of this home. Oakleaf schools for the children, all right over the Duval county line for easy work commuting. Enjoy the Playgrounds, community pool, fields, and trails.

$300 non refundable pet fee with approval



