1132 Southern Hills Drive Available 06/19/20 Eagle Landing Golf Course Community! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com



Fantastic 4000 sqft golf course community home in Eagle Landing! ''A rated'' schools and amenities. Available June 20th! This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house welcomes you home with a grand two story entrance open to the elegant coffer ceiling dining room. The open concept kitchen is highlighted by quartz counter tops, a California bar top, and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large family room with a custom mantled stone fireplace. Downstairs bedroom/full bath can be used as an office or an in-law suite. The upstairs bonus room is surrounded by 4 more bedrooms including Master, a Jack and Jill pair, another bedroom with its own bathroom and upstairs laundry. 3 car garage, covered back patio and front porch. Please check out Eagle Landing website for more information on amenities: https://www.eaglelandingfl.com/



Amenities: https://www.eaglelandingfl.com/amenities/

18 hole champion golf course

Golf clubhouse

Swim park

Athletic club

Village store

Amphitheater with stage and screen (movie nights on the Village Green)

Kids Club

Garden Golf

Hiking and biking trails

Parks and playgrounds

Tree House

Lake House

Birthday Pavilion



*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information.



