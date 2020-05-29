All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
1132 Southern Hills Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1132 Southern Hills Drive

1132 Southern Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Southern Hills Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
1132 Southern Hills Drive Available 06/19/20 Eagle Landing Golf Course Community! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com

Fantastic 4000 sqft golf course community home in Eagle Landing! ''A rated'' schools and amenities. Available June 20th! This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house welcomes you home with a grand two story entrance open to the elegant coffer ceiling dining room. The open concept kitchen is highlighted by quartz counter tops, a California bar top, and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large family room with a custom mantled stone fireplace. Downstairs bedroom/full bath can be used as an office or an in-law suite. The upstairs bonus room is surrounded by 4 more bedrooms including Master, a Jack and Jill pair, another bedroom with its own bathroom and upstairs laundry. 3 car garage, covered back patio and front porch. Please check out Eagle Landing website for more information on amenities: https://www.eaglelandingfl.com/

Amenities: https://www.eaglelandingfl.com/amenities/
18 hole champion golf course
Golf clubhouse
Swim park
Athletic club
Village store
Amphitheater with stage and screen (movie nights on the Village Green)
Kids Club
Garden Golf
Hiking and biking trails
Parks and playgrounds
Tree House
Lake House
Birthday Pavilion

*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information.

(RLNE5772626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
1132 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 1132 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Southern Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Southern Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1132 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Southern Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Southern Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Southern Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

