5705 TELIPA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 TELIPA DRIVE

5705 Telipa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Telipa Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage with about 1100 sq ft of living space. Home offers ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Living and dining combo, spacious bedrooms and washer and dryer hook ups. Galley kitchen with all appliances. Home is with in minutes to shopping, dining, public transportation, Millenia Mall and I 4. Located off Conroy Rd. and John Young Pkwy.

Available NOW!

Pet friendly with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

$60 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have any available units?
5705 TELIPA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have?
Some of 5705 TELIPA DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 TELIPA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5705 TELIPA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 TELIPA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 TELIPA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5705 TELIPA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
