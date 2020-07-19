5705 TELIPA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage with about 1100 sq ft of living space. Home offers ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Living and dining combo, spacious bedrooms and washer and dryer hook ups. Galley kitchen with all appliances. Home is with in minutes to shopping, dining, public transportation, Millenia Mall and I 4. Located off Conroy Rd. and John Young Pkwy.



Available NOW!



Pet friendly with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



$60 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED