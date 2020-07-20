5538 PGA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! This unit features an ample countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Large bedroom, featuring huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. The bedroom features a walk-in closet. Bath has tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. Community offers a pool and a lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.