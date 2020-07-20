All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

5538 PGA BOULEVARD

5538 P G a Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5538 P G a Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! This unit features an ample countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Large bedroom, featuring huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. The bedroom features a walk-in closet. Bath has tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. Community offers a pool and a lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have any available units?
5538 PGA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5538 PGA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 PGA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5538 PGA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 PGA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 PGA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 PGA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
