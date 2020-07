Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Remodeled home: New Roof with permit, Granite Countertop in kitchen and cabinets, and new AC In and Out. New marble tops of both bathrooms and new cabinets . Fresh painting in and out Home, All tiles throughout the home. A very big a cul de sac -lot( in desirable South Point Subdivision: 4/2, two car garages, larger lot size( 10,053. SF) . No association fee,Traditional well built Bel-Air home. Just minute away from Millenia mall, I-4 and turnpike.