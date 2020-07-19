All apartments in Oak Ridge
5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102

5414 Esplanade Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Esplanade Park Circle, Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Near Millennia - Spacious 3/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25100

Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida. Our apartments feature resort-style amenities, elegant architecture and elaborate landscaping. Each apartment is complete with designer kitchens that include stainless steel or black appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer provided in your home and when you are done, relax and take a dip in our resort style pool with heated spa or burn off the day in the 24 hour fitness center. Within minutes of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of Orlando, Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital, Millennia Mall and Florida Mall, and the Orlando International Airport, Esplanade Apartment Homes will surely fit your needs. Reserve your apartment online with the easy online application, or, stop by for your personal tour today! Call 407.854.6778.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25100
Property Id 25100

(RLNE4636692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have any available units?
5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have?
Some of 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 is pet friendly.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 offer parking?
No, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 does not offer parking.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have a pool?
Yes, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 has a pool.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have accessible units?
No, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102 does not have units with air conditioning.
