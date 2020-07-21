Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Home with Screened Porch & Pool *** Master Bedroom with Private Entry*** - Renovated 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Home ***Ready to Move In***

Located at 4638 Julie Lane Orlando, FL 32810

Master Bedroom has Private Entry & AC Unit

Freshly Painted Throughout Interior & Exterior

Granite Counter Tops

Renovated Bathrooms

Tile Throughout

Washer and Dryer Hookups

Screened Porch & Pool

Fenced Patio

Only Small Pets Allowed

Pool Service Included

Great Schools! Conveniently Located

Renter's Insurance will be Required Upon Approval

Minutes Away from Premium Outlets & Millenia Mall, Restaurants, and Major Highways

Please Contact Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Property Management

and Schedule an Appointment.

WON'T LAST!



(RLNE5414926)