4638 Julie Lane

Location

4638 Julie Lane, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Home with Screened Porch & Pool *** Master Bedroom with Private Entry*** - Renovated 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Home ***Ready to Move In***
Located at 4638 Julie Lane Orlando, FL 32810
Master Bedroom has Private Entry & AC Unit
Freshly Painted Throughout Interior & Exterior
Granite Counter Tops
Renovated Bathrooms
Tile Throughout
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Screened Porch & Pool
Fenced Patio
Only Small Pets Allowed
Pool Service Included
Great Schools! Conveniently Located
Renter's Insurance will be Required Upon Approval
Minutes Away from Premium Outlets & Millenia Mall, Restaurants, and Major Highways
Please Contact Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Property Management
and Schedule an Appointment.
WON'T LAST!

(RLNE5414926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Julie Lane have any available units?
4638 Julie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 4638 Julie Lane have?
Some of 4638 Julie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Julie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Julie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Julie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 Julie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4638 Julie Lane offer parking?
No, 4638 Julie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4638 Julie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 Julie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Julie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4638 Julie Lane has a pool.
Does 4638 Julie Lane have accessible units?
No, 4638 Julie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Julie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Julie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 Julie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4638 Julie Lane has units with air conditioning.
