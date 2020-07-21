All apartments in Oak Ridge
1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D

1631 W Oak Ridge Rd
Location

1631 W Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Move-in ready 1 bed 1 bath condo!!!!! - Move-in ready 1 bed 1 bath condo in gated Weatherly Condominiums at Central Park. This second floor corner unit is newly renovated with tile floors, new paint, new light fixtures, and new AC. Rent INCLUDES water. Please note there is only 1 assigned parking space (but this building is close to ample visitor parking spaces) and no inside washer/dryer (laundry facilities located in complex).This community is GATED with a community pool, clubhouse, and basketball courts. Ideal location just 20 minutes to Downtown Orlando, 10 minutes to the Airport, convenient to I-4, 528, Turnpike, 441. Also close Disney World, Universal, Mall at Millenia, Florida Mall, Walmart Market. Tenants must also be approved by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have any available units?
1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have?
Some of 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D currently offering any rent specials?
1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D is pet friendly.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D offer parking?
Yes, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D offers parking.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have a pool?
Yes, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D has a pool.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have accessible units?
No, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1631 W. Oak Ridge Road #1631D has units with air conditioning.
